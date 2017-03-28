Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,891 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of Tableau Software worth $29,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 11.1% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) opened at 48.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.76 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. Tableau Software Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/tableau-software-inc-data-shares-bought-by-state-street-corp.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tableau Software from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on Tableau Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr upgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.28 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Tableau Software from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other Tableau Software news, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $191,046.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $4,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,394 shares of company stock worth $5,133,399 in the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.