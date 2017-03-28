N+1 Singer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at N+1 Singer in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.40) price objective on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.58) target price on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Synthomer PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.71) to GBX 505 ($6.35) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.15 ($5.51).

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) opened at 456.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 394.29. Synthomer PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 300.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 473.05. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.55 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Synthomer PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “N+1 Singer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synthomer PLC (SYNT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/synthomer-plc-synt-receives-buy-rating-from-n1-singer-updated-updated.html.

Synthomer PLC Company Profile

Synthomer Plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemical company. The Company supplies lattices and specialty emulsion polymers for markets, including paper and board, constructions and coatings, health and protection, functional polymers, performance polymers, and carpet, compounds and foam. It operates in segments, including Europe and North America (ENA) and Asia and Rest of World (ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.