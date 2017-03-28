SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57-3.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) opened at 118.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.18. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post $7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Brean Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.17.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $103,521.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,713.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $47,626.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,715.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,759 shares of company stock worth $2,752,179 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

