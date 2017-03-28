Credit Agricole S A Continues to Hold Position in Synergy Resources Corp (SRCI)

Credit Agricole S A continued to hold its stake in Synergy Resources Corp (NYSEMKT:SRCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.19% of Synergy Resources Corp worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 152,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NYSEMKT:SRCI) opened at 7.82 on Tuesday. Synergy Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion.

Synergy Resources Corp (NYSEMKT:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business earned $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synergy Resources Corp will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Agricole S A Continues to Hold Position in Synergy Resources Corp (SRCI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/synergy-resources-corp-syrg-stake-held-by-credit-agricole-s-a-updated.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCI. Seaport Global Securities cut Synergy Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc cut Synergy Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KLR Group cut Synergy Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on Synergy Resources Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

About Synergy Resources Corp

Synergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.