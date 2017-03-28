Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) opened at 24.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.28. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.11 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO Karen Rosenberger sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $30,365.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Garcia sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $357,308.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,587.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,681. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $15,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,971,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,470,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,082,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,854,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks.

