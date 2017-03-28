Suzanne L. Helen Sells 4,400 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $1,018,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) opened at 227.63 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.52 and a 52 week high of $233.70. The company’s market cap is $16.89 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC set a $251.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5,954.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 79.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

