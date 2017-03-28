Surgical Innovations Group Plc (SUN) Insider Buys £32,560 in Stock

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) insider Paul Hardy purchased 814,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £32,560 ($40,919.94).

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) opened at 3.8499 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 20.54 million. Surgical Innovations Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.61 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.36.

About Surgical Innovations Group Plc

Surgical Innovations Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is involved in the design, development, manufacture and sale of devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and precision engineering (PE) markets. The Company operates through three segments: SI Brand, OEM and PE.

