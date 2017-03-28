Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 13.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.00 billion. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The business earned $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.08 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 453,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 24.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

