SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.08% of SunCoke Energy worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,037.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 270.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 86,626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) opened at 8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $571.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company earned $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman bought 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $65,117.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,121. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

