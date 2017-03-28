Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals updated its FY17 guidance to $1.35-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded up 1.89% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 607,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCMP. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

