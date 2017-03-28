Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

SCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. WallachBeth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 10.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The firm earned $73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

