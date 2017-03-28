Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ (SCMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 10.80 on Monday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $468.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company earned $73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

