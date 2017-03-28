Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) opened at 17.97 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $500.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business earned $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $739,029.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,277.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Stoneridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

