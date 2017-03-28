Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.95.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at 146.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

In other news, COO Russell J. Cox sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $27,578.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,484 shares of company stock worth $709,335. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,668,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,052,000 after buying an additional 103,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,560,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after buying an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,311,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,296,000 after buying an additional 547,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,047,135 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,206,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc –

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

