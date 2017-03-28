Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Director Sells C$246,275.94 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Stewart Beaumont sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$246,275.94.
Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) opened at 58.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $60.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$56.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters Corp from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.08.
Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation is a provider of news and information for a range of professional markets. The Company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.
