Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Stewart Beaumont sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$246,275.94.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) opened at 58.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Director Sells C$246,275.94 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/stewart-beaumont-sells-5818-shares-of-thomson-reuters-corp-tri-stock-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$56.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters Corp from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.08.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation is a provider of news and information for a range of professional markets. The Company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.