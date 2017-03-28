Steven L. Krill Sells 14,125 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) EVP Steven L. Krill sold 14,125 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $1,145,113.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 82.92 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/steven-l-krill-sells-14125-shares-of-eagle-pharmaceuticals-inc-egrx-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,634,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,245,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,527,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.