Steven L. Krill Sells 14,125 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) EVP Steven L. Krill sold 14,125 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $1,145,113.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 82.92 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,634,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,245,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,527,000.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).
