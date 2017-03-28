Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Given $18.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Steelcase an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 136.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 1,869,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,863,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,781,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,518,000 after buying an additional 1,036,614 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after buying an additional 638,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 57.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,211,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 444,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) opened at 16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company earned $769.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

