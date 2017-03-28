State Street Corp Sells 26,732 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.24% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,601,000. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.1% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 56,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38,219.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 114,657 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm earned $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America Corp lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

