State Street Corp Raises Stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.47% of Tech Data Corp worth $103,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECD. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,868,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,308,000 after buying an additional 109,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,695,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 667,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,983,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tech Data Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,448,000.

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) opened at 91.12 on Tuesday. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Tech Data Corp had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company earned $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post $8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tech Data Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tech Data Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

In related news, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph B. Trepani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $333,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,534 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

