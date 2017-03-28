State Street Corp Raises Stake in CenterState Banks Inc (CSFL)

State Street Corp increased its position in CenterState Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.44% of CenterState Banks worth $29,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CenterState Banks by 16.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterState Banks by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 443,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterState Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterState Banks during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CenterState Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,603,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterState Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) opened at 24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. CenterState Banks Inc has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from CenterState Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. CenterState Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterState Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In other CenterState Banks news, insider John E. Tranter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,878.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Tranter sold 26,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $699,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,177. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Banks, Inc (CSFL) is a bank holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CSB or the Bank) and a non-bank subsidiary, R4ALL, Inc (R4ALL). The Company’s basic services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, travelers’ checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail and by Internet.

