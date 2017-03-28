WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.70% of WABCO Holdings worth $99,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in WABCO Holdings by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter valued at $26,395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter valued at $823,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WABCO Holdings by 53.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in WABCO Holdings by 50.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) opened at 116.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.77.

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business earned $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.60 million. WABCO Holdings had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBC. Barclays PLC set a $123.00 price objective on WABCO Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded WABCO Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America Corp upgraded WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded WABCO Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $297,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

