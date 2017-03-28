State Street Corp Acquires 900,309 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,868,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.79% of Philip Morris International worth $5,385,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 112.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $114.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,854,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

