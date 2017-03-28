State Street Corp Has $29,930,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.43% of Steelcase worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after buying an additional 638,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 136.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 1,869,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) opened at 16.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company earned $769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.83 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

