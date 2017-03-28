State Street Corp Sells 94,796 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.65% of Manhattan Associates worth $98,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $76,342,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,979.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 787,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,493,000 after buying an additional 768,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,945,000 after buying an additional 710,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 224,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $10,814,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 49.54 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business earned $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark Co. decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

