State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.12% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 29.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 98,511 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) opened at 20.40 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $558.37 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $334 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post $1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

