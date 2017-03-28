State Street Corp Sells 156,788 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,614,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.67% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $98,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CY. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 14.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $4.87 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently -20.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

In related news, insider H Raymond Bingham sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $165,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,455 shares of company stock worth $889,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

