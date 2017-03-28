Infosys Ltd (INFY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of Infosys worth $99,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 17.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger International Management LP increased its stake in Infosys by 97.7% in the second quarter. Ranger International Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) opened at 15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

