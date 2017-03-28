State Street Corp Boosts Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of S & T Bancorp worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3,109.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 36.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) opened at 33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.95. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Sposito II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc (S&T) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its three subsidiaries: S&T Bank, 9th Street Holdings, Inc and STBA Capital Trust I. S&T operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Company’s community banking segment offers services, which include accepting time and demand deposits, and originating commercial and consumer loans.

