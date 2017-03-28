State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Stake in Depomed Inc (DEPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its position in Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Depomed worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Depomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Depomed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Depomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Depomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Depomed by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) opened at 14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Depomed Inc has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm’s market cap is $925.28 million.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Depomed had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company earned $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Depomed Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEPO. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Vetr lowered shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.44 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Depomed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Its products include NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablets), NUCYNTA IR (NUCYNTA) (tapentadol), Gralise (gabapentin), CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) and Lazanda (fentanyl).

