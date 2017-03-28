State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Position in Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Hydraulics worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 3.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 119,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 34.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) opened at 35.80 on Tuesday. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company earned $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds, which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company operates through manufacturing and distribution of hydraulic components segment. The Company, at components level, designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrates fluid power packages and subsystems for industrial and mobile markets.

