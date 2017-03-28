State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,463 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $9,935,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,253,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,403,000 after buying an additional 281,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 207,562 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 927,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 200,260 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) opened at 13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.53. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal governmental industrial and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. Environmental Solutions Group is manufacturer and supplier of a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

