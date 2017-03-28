State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $865,000 Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The firm’s market cap is $1.78 billion. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $576,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James S. Scibetta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,978.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

