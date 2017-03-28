State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $860,000 Position in Calgon Carbon Co. (CCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,587 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Calgon Carbon worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Calgon Carbon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Calgon Carbon by 11.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in Calgon Carbon by 46.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Calgon Carbon during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calgon Carbon by 17.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) opened at 13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Calgon Carbon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. Calgon Carbon had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business earned $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calgon Carbon Co. will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Calgon Carbon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

CCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calgon Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Calgon Carbon in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calgon Carbon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Calgon Carbon Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is engaged in the manufacture, supply, reactivation and application of activated carbons and the manufacture of ballast water treatment, ultraviolet light disinfection and ion-exchange (IX) technologies. The Company’s technologies are used for the treatment of drinking water, wastewater, ballast water, air emissions, and various industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

