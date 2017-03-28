State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $859,000 Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $648,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 33.5% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 0.81. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business earned $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post ($0.62) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $35.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $93,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $265,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $98,219.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,540.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,497 shares of company stock worth $234,856. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

