State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $857,000 Stake in Abaxis Inc (ABAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Abaxis worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abaxis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abaxis by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,536,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,335,000 after buying an additional 165,729 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Abaxis by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abaxis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abaxis by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) opened at 48.28 on Tuesday. Abaxis Inc has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Abaxis had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business earned $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abaxis Inc will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABAX shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price target on shares of Abaxis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Abaxis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abaxis from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abaxis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Abaxis news, Director Richard Bastiani sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

