State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Spectranetics Corp (SPNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in shares of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,543 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Spectranetics Corp worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $21,376,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $9,104,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Spectranetics Corp by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 130,467 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spectranetics Corp by 24.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 535,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 104,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) opened at 28.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.23 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Spectranetics Corp has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Spectranetics Corp had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectranetics Corp will post ($1.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectranetics Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, COO Shahriar Matin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stacy Powell Mcmahan sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $81,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,154 shares of company stock worth $869,273. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spectranetics Corp Company Profile

The Spectranetics Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs and to manage pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

