State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,931,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after buying an additional 509,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,149,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after buying an additional 303,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 379,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) opened at 8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $852.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.72. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield purchased 7,483 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,911.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,077.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 29,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $246,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,695.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc is a satellite communications company that offers mobile voice and data communications services. The Company utilizes mesh architecture to route traffic across its satellite constellation using radio frequency crosslinks between satellites. Its lines of business include land mobile, machine to machine, maritime, aviation and government.

