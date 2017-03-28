Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 14th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) opened at 22.87 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business earned $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.15 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 40.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

