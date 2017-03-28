Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $64.53 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.84 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 57.23 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

