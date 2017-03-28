Lee B. Mcchesney Sells 5,628 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CFO Lee B. Mcchesney sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $731,077.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) opened at 130.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $136.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/stanley-black-decker-inc-swk-cfo-sells-731077-20-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $1,901,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $952,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.1% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.