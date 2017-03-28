Spire Inc (SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $316,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,188,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire (NYSE:SR) opened at 66.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business earned $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.41 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.02%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

