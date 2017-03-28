Spark Networks Inc (LOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks Inc (NYSEMKT:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Spark Networks (NYSEMKT:LOV) opened at 0.9344 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $29.90 million.

Spark Networks (NYSEMKT:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks, Inc is engaged in creating brands and communities that help individuals form life-long relationships with others that share their interests and values. The Company operates through four segments, such as Jewish Networks, which consists of JDate, JDate.co.uk, JDate.fr, JDate.co.il, Cupid.co.il and JSwipe; Christian Networks, which consists of ChristianMingle, CrossPaths, ChristianMingle.co.uk, ChristianMingle.com.au, Believe.com, ChristianCards.net, DailyBibleVerse.com and Faith.com; Other Networks, which consists of Spark.com and related other general market Websites, as well as other properties, which primarily consists of sites focused towards various religious, ethnic, geographic and special interest groups, and Offline & Other Businesses segment, which consists of revenue generated from offline activities.

