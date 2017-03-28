South32 Ltd (S32) Given “Outperform” Rating at Macquarie

South32 Ltd (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S32. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 177 ($2.22) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 162 ($2.04) to GBX 153 ($1.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.50 ($2.22).

South32 (LON:S32) opened at 162.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.62 billion. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 71.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 181.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 0.04 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Company Profile

