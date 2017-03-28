Sonic Co. (SONC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen and Company to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

SONC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 23.35 on Friday. Sonic has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.45%. The company earned $129.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonic will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harold A. Ceron sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $84,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $129,165.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,290,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,585,370.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,952,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,931,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Sonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Sonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,367,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Sonic by 680.7% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 319,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

