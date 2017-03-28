SOCO International plc (SIA) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC raised SOCO International plc to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.45) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a report on Friday. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on SOCO International plc from GBX 148 ($1.86) to GBX 151 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.29 ($1.96).

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) opened at 132.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.68. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 435.90 million. SOCO International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 168.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from SOCO International plc’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SOCO International plc (SIA) Price Target Cut to GBX 160” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/soco-international-plc-sia-price-target-cut-to-gbx-160.html.

SOCO International plc Company Profile

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.