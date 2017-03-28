Societe Generale SA (GLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays PLC Analysts

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) received a €50.00 ($54.35) price target from analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a €58.60 ($63.70) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($53.48) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.83 ($50.90) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.30 ($50.32).

Shares of Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) opened at 46.955 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of €37.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.025. Societe Generale SA has a one year low of €25.00 and a one year high of €49.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.11.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

