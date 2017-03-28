Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 850 ($10.68) target price on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 692 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group plc from GBX 775 ($9.74) to GBX 830 ($10.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 731.71 ($9.20).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) opened at 700.35 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.05 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 711.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 668.07. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 445.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 735.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/societe-generale-reiterates-buy-rating-for-intermediate-capital-group-plc-icp.html.

Intermediate Capital Group plc Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a specialist asset manager. The Company is the fund management company (FMC) and the investment company (IC). Its funds invest across four asset categories, providing finance for corporate investments, including private debt and minority equity; capital market investments of public and private debt; real assets, principally real estate debt, and private equity secondaries funds.

