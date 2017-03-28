Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $146,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 104.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 164.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.17 and a 1-year high of $181.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The company earned $889.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.09 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post $10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Snap-on news, VP Jeanne M. Moreno sold 2,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 412 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $70,814.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,666 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

