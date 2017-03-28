Snap Inc (SNAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Equities research analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 58.04% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 23.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.92 billion. Snap has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

