Snap Inc (SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Vetr restated a strong sell rating and set a $20.84 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.10.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The firm’s market cap is $19.92 billion. Snap has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.44.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.