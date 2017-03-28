Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Vetr restated a strong sell rating and set a $20.84 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The firm’s market cap is $19.92 billion. Snap has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

WARNING: “Snap Inc (SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pivotal Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/snap-inc-snap-now-covered-by-pivotal-research-updated.html.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

